Mack Brown ready to step down after blowout loss to James Madison?

North Carolina lost so badly on Saturday that Mack Brown reportedly is contemplating his future.

North Carolina was blown out at home by James Madison 70-50 at Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, N.C. The game was so lopsided early on that the Dukes had scored 53 points by halftime. The Tar Heels trailed by as many as 36 points, which drove the team’s fans to head home early.

The loss was so bad that Brown reportedly offered to step down if that’s what would help the team. The Tar Heels players reportedly rallied in response to Brown’s offer, which may serve as a motivational tactic. However, there is some thought that the 73-year-old coach might actually step down. Former Cleveland Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens reportedly is regarded as a potential interim solution if needed.

Brown is in the sixth season of his second stint as UNC’s head coach. He went 9-5 two seasons ago and 8-5 last season. His team had begun the year 3-0 until losing badly to JMU.

After you give up 70 points and 611 yards, it’s hard not to contemplate your future. Brown’s only problem at this point is that Manny Diaz isn’t around for him to fire again.