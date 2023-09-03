Mack Brown goes viral for uncomfortable postgame moment with Shane Beamer

Mack Brown won the game on Saturday night, but he may have lost the vibe check just as quickly.

Brown’s North Carolina side came out on top in their season opener against Shane Beamer’s South Carolina by a final score of 31-17. But as Brown and Beamer met up to exchange pleasantries after the final whistle, things got a little bit awkward. After a brief chat with Brown, Beamer turned away to leave. But Brown still had something to say to Beamer and proceeded to hold Beamer by his throat area to pull him back in.

Here is the video.

Mack??? pic.twitter.com/X55HFtIPQl — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 3, 2023

Brown probably didn’t intend to grab Beamer’s throat and likely just reacted out of instinct in a loud and hectic environment where he might not have otherwise been able to get Beamer’s attention again. It didn’t seem like Beamer took any sort of offense to it either.

But that did not stop some very uncomfortable screenshots of the interaction between the two coaches from going viral as a meme.

Energy vampire Mack Brown trying to sap Shane Beamer. pic.twitter.com/4fOc0Ykxok — Sickos Committee (@SickosCommittee) September 3, 2023

One thing about Mack Brown, he’ll choke a coach out no problem pic.twitter.com/hnmHGIiXBz — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) September 3, 2023

Mack Brown tried to choke Beamer after the game. pic.twitter.com/clWdMrykZM — Jim in MN (@HuskersMN) September 3, 2023

how mack brown siphons energy from younger coaches pic.twitter.com/Ru3csUC5cs — mike taddow 🆓 (@MikeTaddow) September 3, 2023

Vader Force chokes aside, Saturday’s win was the 100th of Brown’s UNC career. It also made him the first coach in FBS history to win 100 games at two different schools (Brown won 158 games in his 16 years as head coach at Texas). But Brown clearly has some work to do when it comes to those darn postgame handshakes.