Mark Richt had great request for Florida State’s coach

It has been nearly four years since Mark Richt last coached a college football program, but his disdain for one particular team remains as strong as ever.

Richt had an awesome request for Florida State head coach Mike Norvell following the Seminoles’ blowout win over Syracuse on Saturday. The two-time SEC champion, who was working as an analyst for the ACC Network, kindly asked Norvell to “kick the Gators’ ass” when Florida State plays them in two weeks.

“Coach, I played at Miami, I coached at Florida State, I coached at Georgia and then I coached at Miami. I know you don’t play them this week but I know who you play at the end of the season,” Richt said. “Can you do me a favor and kick the Gators’ ass? Can you just do me that favor.”

Richt has had more exposure than most to rivalries against Florida. As he said, he worked and played at three different schools that consider the Gators a big rival. It is no wonder he is hoping for a big Florida State win in the final week of the regular season.

Norvell is having a good season in his third year with Florida State. The Seminoles are ranked in the top 25 and have won three straight to improve to 7-3 on the year.