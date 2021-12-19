Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans.

Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.

Despite Johnson’s clear signal, Jayrin Wilson went slamming into him.

Marshall sideline is HEATED after this cheap shot on a fair catch… YIKES Dirty Play. No room for this stuff in our game. pic.twitter.com/LwQlMc03ZE — The Transfer Portal CFB (@TPortalCFB) December 19, 2021

Marshall’s players were fired up on the sideline over the illegal hit. Wilson was penalized 15 yards for the play. He also got ejected for targeting.

UL's Jayrin Wilson has been disqualified on targeting and this one is likely to get extremely chippy now. Players were shouting and taunting each other as Willie Johnson was tended to. — Grant Traylor (@GrantTraylor) December 19, 2021

Marshall began their possession at the 33 after the penalty but only gained five yards and punted right back to the Ragin’ Cajuns.