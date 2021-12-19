 Skip to main content
Marshall players furious after dirty hit on fair catch

December 18, 2021
by Larry Brown

Marshall decked on a punt return

Marshall’s players were furious on Saturday night after one of their teammates was blasted on a dirty hit after a fair catch in the R&L Carriers Bowl in New Orleans.

Louisiana Lafayette had a 4th-and-17 at their 45 down 21-16 early in the fourth quarter against the Thundering Herd. Rhys Byrns had a 37-yard punt and Marshall returner Willie Johnson signaled for a fair catch.

Despite Johnson’s clear signal, Jayrin Wilson went slamming into him.

Marshall’s players were fired up on the sideline over the illegal hit. Wilson was penalized 15 yards for the play. He also got ejected for targeting.

Marshall began their possession at the 33 after the penalty but only gained five yards and punted right back to the Ragin’ Cajuns.

