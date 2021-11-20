Matt Corral makes big announcement ahead of Ole Miss home finale

Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral appeared to make a significant announcement about his future ahead of Saturday’s home finale.

The junior quarterback posted that Saturday’s game against Vanderbilt would be “my final game” at Vaught Hemingway Stadium. He also paid tribute to his coaches and Ole Miss fans, appearing to confirm that he will enter the NFL Draft at the end of the season.

Ole Miss Forever.

Thank you for taking a chance. ❤️ pic.twitter.com/m0iHQFReOt — M A T T Y (@corral_matt) November 20, 2021

The implication doesn’t come as a huge surprise. Corral is considered a potential top ten pick, and has a real shot at being the first quarterback off the board next April.

Corral was originally set to attend Florida before switching his commitment. It certainly looks like it worked out for him. The Rebels will win at least ten games if they win out in the regular season, and Corral’s draft stock remains high.

Photo: Oct 2, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Ole Miss quarterback Matt Corral (2) warms up on the field at Bryant-Denny Stadium before the game with Alabama. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports