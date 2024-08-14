Ex-Heisman Trophy winner announces big personal news

Former Heisman Trophy winner Matt Leinart and his wife Josie Loren announced some big news this week.

The two, who have been married since 2018, announced via social media that Loren is pregnant with their third child.

The two already have a 4 and 3-year-old, but will be adding a third child to the mix. They made the announcement through a humorous sketch posted to Instagram.

Yes, they decided to f— sh-t up.

In addition to his two children with Loren, Leinart also has 16-year-old son Cole with his ex-girlfriend, Brynn Cameron. Cole is a high school quarterback who is rated by 247 Sports as a 3-star prospect. He has scholarship offers in football from four schools, including Colorado and Pitt. Cole also played varsity basketball for Newport Harbor High School in Southern California as a sophomore last year.

Matt Leinart was a star quarterback at USC during their dominant run from 2003-2005. He became a first-round pick in the NFL in 2006 and retired after the 2012 season. The 41-year-old Leinart won the Heisman Trophy in 2004.