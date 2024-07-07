Matt Leinart reveals what Ted Cruz told him during their meeting

A photo of Matt Leinart and Ted Cruz spread throughout the internet on Friday. The former quarterback has since revealed what was said their their meeting.

Leinart shared a photo on his X account Thursday of him posing for a photo next to the Republican senator from Texas. The two looked like pals smiling in front of several American flags streamed in the background to celebrate July 4th.

The photo drew attention and led to plenty of comments, including from people who were disappointed that Leinart seemed to be showing his political leaning.

However, Leinart revealed the innocent exchange the two had, which involved Cruz ribbing the former USC quarterback over the 2006 Rose Bowl game.

“Me: Senator, nice to meet you.

“Senator: Matt, I was at the 06’ Rose Bowl game….I’m sorry!,” Leinart wrote.

My conversation with Senator @tedcruz yesterday….. Me: Senator, nice to meet you. Senator: Matt, I was at the 06’ Rose Bowl game….I’m sorry! 🤦🏻‍♂️😂 (gift that keeps on giving) — Matt Leinart (@MattLeinartQB) July 5, 2024

The 2006 Rose Bowl Game was the BCS National Championship Game that year between the 12-0 USC Trojans and 12-0 Texas Longhorns. The Longhorns won 41-38 behind the heroics of Vince Young to end USC’s impressive 34-game winning streak. That game’s result was a major disappointment for Leinart and something that made Cruz happy. Leinart doesn’t seem too sore about it though 18 years later.