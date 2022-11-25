Matt Rhule reportedly close to landing major college job

Matt Rhule is returning to the college ranks less than two months after he was fired by the Carolina Panthers.

Rhule is working on finalizing a deal to become the new head coach at Nebraska, according to Chris Low of ESPN. The two sides are not yet in agreement, but hope to come to a deal within the next few days.

Rhule has long been considered a leading candidate for the Nebraska job. As recently as Thursday, he was named as a serious candidate for the position. That makes sense given his history of success at Baylor, where he took over a program that went 1-11 in his first season and got them to 11-3 by year three of his tenure. That sort of turnaround effort is precisely what the Cornhuskers badly need after former coach Scott Frost was unable to do the job prior to his dismissal in September.

A return to college is likely what Rhule needs as well after going 11-27 with the Panthers. This news will be welcomed by that franchise as well, largely because it should take them off the hook for a decent amount of money.