Report: Nebraska giving serious consideration to ex-NFL head coach

Nebraska needs to hit a home run with their next head football coach hire after things went poorly under Mike Riley and then Scott Frost. They have taken time with their search, and they apparently are still considering one notable former NFL head coach.

Husker Online reported on Wednesday that Matt Rhule is in consideration for the job. The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman said Thursday that Rhule “remains a serious candidate” for Nebraska.

Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers after beginning this season 1-4. He was 11-27 in his two-plus seasons as Carolina’s head coach.

Prior to Carolina, Rhule had success in college at Temple and then Baylor. Rhule finished his four-year stint at Temple with consecutive 10-win seasons. He also turned around the Baylor program after they were buried following the university’s scandal. After going 1-11 in his first season, Rhule had the Bears 11-3 by his third year, which made him a popular candidate for other jobs. He ended up leaving for the NFL.

Rhule signed a 7-year, $62 million contract when he became the Panthers’ head coach and is owed that full amount. Figuring out a buyout and contract for his next job could be complex given what he is owed. But maybe Rhule is ready to get back to coaching and wants the challenge of coaching the Huskers.