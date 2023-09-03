Maurice Clarett voices complaint with Ohio State football

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has some complaints about the current state of the football team.

Clarett, who famously led Ohio State to a national championship in 2002 before his career was derailed by bad decisions and legal issues, called on the Buckeyes to start recruiting some “responsible degenerate type dudes” who “got all their screws but they a little loose.” He even suggested he be added to the football recruiting department.

@OhioStateFB I need to be in the recruiting department. We to recruit some responsible degenerate type dudes. Dudes who got all their screws but they a little loose. Those type. Ppl who need a little supervision. — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) September 2, 2023

Clarett followed up with some criticism of coach Ryan Day. One user pointed out that the Buckeyes recruit the same players that end up at other top schools and that the ones at Ohio State “take on the same mentality as the coach,” Clarett endorsed that opinion.

You are correct my friend — Maurice Clarett (@ReeseClarett13) September 3, 2023

Clarett essentially seems to think the Buckeyes are a bit too nice. Whether that’s true or not is hard to tell, but the former running back was hardly the only one underwhelmed by a season-opening 23-3 win over Indiana.