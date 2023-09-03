 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, September 3, 2023

Maurice Clarett voices complaint with Ohio State football

September 3, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Maurice Clarett looking on

August 17, 2005; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos rookie running back Maurice Clarett observes the morning session of training camp at the team’s headquarters. Clarett is currently the fifth running back on the Broncos depth chart and has been bothered by a groin injury, which has kept him from participating in practice. Mandatory Credit: Photo By Byron Hetzler-USA TODAY Sports Copyright (c) 2005 Byron Hetzler

Former Ohio State running back Maurice Clarett has some complaints about the current state of the football team.

Clarett, who famously led Ohio State to a national championship in 2002 before his career was derailed by bad decisions and legal issues, called on the Buckeyes to start recruiting some “responsible degenerate type dudes” who “got all their screws but they a little loose.” He even suggested he be added to the football recruiting department.

Clarett followed up with some criticism of coach Ryan Day. One user pointed out that the Buckeyes recruit the same players that end up at other top schools and that the ones at Ohio State “take on the same mentality as the coach,” Clarett endorsed that opinion.

Clarett essentially seems to think the Buckeyes are a bit too nice. Whether that’s true or not is hard to tell, but the former running back was hardly the only one underwhelmed by a season-opening 23-3 win over Indiana.

Article Tags

Maurice ClarettOhio State Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus