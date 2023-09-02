 Skip to main content
Ryan Day gets crushed on social media after underwhelming Ohio State performance

September 2, 2023
by Grey Papke
Ryan Day before a game

Oct 8, 2022; East Lansing, Michigan, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches warm-ups at Spartan Stadium before their game against the Michigan State Spartans. Mandatory Credit: Dale Young-USA TODAY Sports

The pressure is on Ohio State coach Ryan Day at the start of the 2023 season, and their performance against Indiana failed to impress many observers on Saturday.

The Buckeyes were only up 10-3 at halftime against Indiana, and failed to really run away with things in the second half, either. Day was heavily criticized by many on social media over what was perceived to be conservative play-calling and an unwillingness to put the ball in the hands of his star wide receivers. Several bemoaned Day’s conservatism after he nearly beat Georgia in the College Football Playoff semifinal by being much more aggressive.

The counter is that Day is basically working with an overhauled offense. Saturday’s starter at quarterback was the inexperienced Kyle McCord, and he was playing behind a reworked offensive line. Still, the talented Ohio State offense scoring two touchdowns in the entire game — both of them rushing — was not what most would have wanted or expected to see against a team of Indiana’s caliber.

Day has plenty of prominent defenders, but consecutive losses to Michigan and a lack of playoff success have him under the microscope. Perhaps he is keeping some things in reserve for later in the season, but most would have wanted to see more against Indiana.

Ryan Day
