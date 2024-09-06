North Carolina QB Max Johnson makes decision on his future

North Carolina quarterback Max Johnson made a decision on his future after suffering a season-ending injury in his very first game with the Tar Heels.

Johnson announced Friday that he plans to return to North Carolina for the 2025 season after having his 2024 campaign derailed by a broken right leg. The quarterback told Pete Thamel of ESPN that he “(has) a lot of football left in me” and looks forward to playing again.

NEWS: UNC quarterback Max Johnson tells ESPN that he’ll return to UNC and play the 2025 season. The UNC grad student QB suffered a broken right leg in the opener against Minnesota. “I have a lot of football left in me, and know I will be back out there next year,” he said. pic.twitter.com/m0B1YSqmc9 — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 6, 2024

Johnson was just three quarters into his North Carolina career when he suffered the leg break. He had gone 12/19 for 71 yards with an interception up to that point, though North Carolina did wind up winning 19-17.

North Carolina is Johnson’s third school following stints at LSU and Texas A&M.