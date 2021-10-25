Mel Tucker responds to LSU rumors

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker tried to push aside rumors linking him to another job as he prepares for the biggest game of his tenure.

On Monday, Tucker had his first media availability since reports emerged linking him to the LSU job. Unsurprisingly, Tucker was not in the mood to discuss the Tigers, brushing aside the question by saying he was focused on Saturday’s game against Michigan.

“My focus in on the upcoming game versus the school down the road,” Tucker said, via Matt Wenzel of MLive. “That’s where my concentration and all my focus is, and I really appreciate you understanding that.”

It’s not a denial. That said, Tucker isn’t entertaining the speculation right now. With the Spartans in the top ten ahead of a huge game against the Wolverines, there’s no reason to.

Tucker is one of several names linked to the LSU position. Another Big Ten coach may also factor in that search.

Photo: Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports