Mel Tucker signs massive contract days after ugly Ohio State loss

Saturday’s ugly loss to Ohio State didn’t stop Michigan State from locking up Mel Tucker long term.

On Wednesday, Tucker signed a 10-year, $95 million contract extension to remain as Michigan State’s head coach.

The 49-year-old issued a statement after signing the deal.

The contract is hefty and presents a huge raise for the Spartans coach, who was making $5.5 million per season.

Tucker went 5-7 in one season at Colorado. He was 2-5 last year in his first season at Michigan State. But he got off to a great start this season, going 9-1 and beating Michigan and Miami before being drilled 56-7 by Ohio State. Thanks to his hot start, he became a hot name as programs looked to hire new coaches. The Spartans came through with the big offer to convince Tucker to remain with them rather than take another job.

Michigan State’s contract offer to Tucker still stood despite the bad loss to Ohio State. Tucker would have had to have been a fool not to sign it as soon as possible. The man is making Nick Saban money despite being 16-14 overall as a head coach. For context showing how wild this deal is, Tucker has won one more Big Ten game (8) than Saban has won national championships (7).

Signing this deal was a no-brainer for Tucker.

Photo: Sep 3, 2021; Evanston, Illinois, USA; Michigan State Spartans head coach Mel Tucker walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Ryan Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports