Miami OC takes funny shot at SEC Championship game

The Miami Hurricanes are likely to be excluded from the College Football Playoff field when it is announced on Sunday. They are not hiding how frustrated they are by that, either.

Miami offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson certainly is, judging by his activity on X during Saturday’s SEC Championship. Dawson sent a post at halftime of the game in which he mocked Texas and Georgia over the low-scoring affair, which saw Texas take a 6-3 lead into the locker room.

“Woke up from my nap. What inning are we in?” Dawson jokingly asked.

Woke up from my nap. What inning are we in? — Shannon Dawson 🏈 (@CoachDawson_UM) December 7, 2024

Dawson’s point was that neither offense looked particularly good in the first half, particularly compared with a Miami unit that led the nation by averaging 44.2 points and 538.3 yards per game. Despite that, both Georgia and Texas are ranked ahead of Miami in the CFP rankings, and both are highly likely to make the field of 12 no matter who wins the conference title game. Despite a 10-2 record, Miami is unlikely to be as lucky.

Miami players have tried to make an argument for their inclusion after a loss to Syracuse last week knocked them out of the ACC Championship game. Those pleas are probably going to fall on deaf ears, so Dawson is just going to get his shots in.