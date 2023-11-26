Michael Penix Jr. had odd reaction to Washington’s Apple Cup win

Washington quarterback Michael Penix Jr. literally couldn’t bear to watch his team go for the win Saturday against Washington State.

Washington kicker Grady Gross converted the game-winning 42-yard field goal in the final seconds to seal an Apple Cup victory 24-21 at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Wash.

As Gross lined up for the attempt, Penix was seen with his head buried inside what appeared to be an equipment cabinet. Penix remained where he was even as the Huskies sideline celebrated the successful field goal.

Michael Penix Jr. couldn't watch while his team went for the game-winning field goal pic.twitter.com/x3aaGxK1eC — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Penix being overcome with emotion in the moment was understandable given that Washington’s perfect 12-0 record was on the line. But it seemed quite peculiar that Penix didn’t even bother to look up or even celebrate with his team after the kick was good.

Penix was instead seen walking off the field with a jacket covering his face.

Michael Penix Jr. after the game pic.twitter.com/vBjDQMYKRX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 26, 2023

Penix didn’t have the best performance in the win over an inferior Washington State squad. The Washington QB went 18/33 for 204 yards with 2 touchdowns and 1 interception.

The Heisman candidate was arguably outplayed by his counterpart Cameron Ward, who went 32/48 for 317 yards with 3 touchdowns and 2 interceptions.

In Penix’s defense, the Washington QB is far from the only top college quarterback who went viral for an emotional postgame moment this season.