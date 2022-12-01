 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditThursday, December 1, 2022

Michigan gets bad injury news about Blake Corum

December 1, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Blake Corum warming up

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum, a box of Sour Patch Kids in hand, warms up before action against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022. Photo Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Michigan Wolverines appear to be heavy favorites to reach the College Football Playoff. If they get there and play for a championship, they will have to do it without their star running back.

Wolverines star Blake Corum will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, according to multiple reports. Corum will undergo knee surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Corum’s injury is a big blow for Michigan, as he has largely been the centerpiece of their offense all season. The junior rushed for 1,463 yards on 247 carries this season, tallying 19 total touchdowns in 12 games. He suffered the knee injury in a win against Illinois. Though he did suit up against Ohio State a week later, he got just two carries in the game, suggesting that the knee was too much of a problem for him to play through.

At the time, Michigan had provided a positive update on Corum, but it is clear the knee has not responded as the team had hoped it would. They will have to find a way to cope without him, which likely means an increased role for sophomore Donovan Edwards, who is fresh off a 216-yard performance against the Buckeyes.

Article Tags

Blake CorumMichigan Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus