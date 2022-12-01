Michigan gets bad injury news about Blake Corum

The Michigan Wolverines appear to be heavy favorites to reach the College Football Playoff. If they get there and play for a championship, they will have to do it without their star running back.

Wolverines star Blake Corum will miss the rest of the season due to a knee injury, according to multiple reports. Corum will undergo knee surgery, but is expected to make a full recovery.

Sources: #Michigan star RB Blake Corum is expected to have knee surgery and is out for the season. The Heisman candidate should make a full recovery. He tried to play last week vs. Ohio State but his knee made it impossible. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 1, 2022

Corum’s injury is a big blow for Michigan, as he has largely been the centerpiece of their offense all season. The junior rushed for 1,463 yards on 247 carries this season, tallying 19 total touchdowns in 12 games. He suffered the knee injury in a win against Illinois. Though he did suit up against Ohio State a week later, he got just two carries in the game, suggesting that the knee was too much of a problem for him to play through.

At the time, Michigan had provided a positive update on Corum, but it is clear the knee has not responded as the team had hoped it would. They will have to find a way to cope without him, which likely means an increased role for sophomore Donovan Edwards, who is fresh off a 216-yard performance against the Buckeyes.