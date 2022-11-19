Michigan star Blake Corum suffers apparent knee injury

The Michigan Wolverines may have suffered a brutal blow Saturday when star running back Blake Corum went down injured against Illinois.

Corum was taking a carry when he tried to hurdle a defender. As he went down, he lost the football and appeared to injure his left knee, as he grabbed it immediately.

A significant play here: Blake Corum loses fumble and leaves game with injury. Let's hope the star Michigan RB is OK. pic.twitter.com/AaRQ7nwAXg — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) November 19, 2022

Blake Corum injured on this play, went right to holding his knee. pic.twitter.com/BBhJlCkcvp — Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) November 19, 2022

It was not clear if Corum suffered the injury on the contact or when landing. He went immediately to the locker room under his own power, though ESPN’s Molly McGrath reported that the running back had “tears in his eyes.”

Corum is a Heisman candidate and arguably Michigan’s most important offensive player. He had already tallied 17 carries for 103 yards and a touchdown in the first half against Illinois before suffering the injury. The Wolverines can ill afford to lose him, especially with a matchup against Ohio State looming in a week.