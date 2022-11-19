 Skip to main content
Michigan provides status update on Blake Corum over knee injury

November 19, 2022
by Larry Brown
Read
Blake Corum warming up

Michigan Wolverines running back Blake Corum, a box of Sour Patch Kids in hand, warms up before action against the Penn State Nittany Lions at Michigan Stadium, Saturday, October 15, 2022. Photo Credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh provided an update on Saturday regarding the status of running back Blake Corum.

Corum suffered a knee injury just before halftime of the Wolverines’ 19-17 win over Illinois on Saturday. Though he came out and was on the field for the second half, Corum only played two snaps. The Wolverines strugled to run the ball and could have used their top running back. So his absence led to concerns about his health.

After the win, Harbaugh addressed Corum’s status.

Harbaugh said that Corum had been cleared to return and that the running back’s knee was structurally good.

Harbaugh added that Corum’s knee was still bothering him, which is why the Wolverines leaned on their backups.

Corum had 108 yards on 18 rushes plus a touchdown before exiting. He added two catches for 39 yards. Backup C.J. Stokes had 11 carries for 36 yards.

Michigan is 11-0 and will face Ohio State in Columbus next weekend. They sure would like to have the focal point of their offense healthy for the game.

Blake CorumMichigan Football
