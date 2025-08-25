Michigan to make announcement regarding Bryce Underwood

The Michigan Wolverines have made a long-awaited decision regarding freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood.

Underwood will officially be named Michigan’s starting quarterback on Monday, according to Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports. Underwood beat out Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene and East Carolina transfer Jake Garcia for the job.

Underwood had been considered the favorite for the job for much of the summer, and few doubted that the true freshman would play at some point in 2025. The team wanted to hold a serious quarterback competition, however, and did not rule out the possibility of starting one of the more experienced options to begin the season.

There is little doubt that Underwood is the most talented option on the Michigan roster. The No. 1 recruit had originally committed to LSU, but Michigan worked very hard to successfully flip him late last year. The quarterback position was a major issue for the Wolverines in 2024, and Underwood was immediately viewed as the answer to those problems.

Underwood is the most significant recruit in Michigan’s history. The 6-foot-4 quarterback is from nearby Belleville, and his decision to flip his commitment was a major coup for the Wolverines.