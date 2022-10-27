Michigan’s Donovan Edwards offers explanation for anti-Semitic tweet

Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was criticized this week after he retweeted an anti-Semitic comment, and he has since claimed it was not intentional.

Edwards, a sophomore running back, retweeted an anti-Semitic comment that another Twitter user made in the wake of the Kanye West scandal. If you look at Edwards’ timeline, you will see that almost all of his Twitter activity is related to race. Despite that, he insists the anti-Semitic retweet was a “glitch.”

The retweet was a glitch. I speak for myself. I know what’s in my heart. I am unequivocally against racism, exploitation & oppression in all forms, including stereotyping and trafficking in hate. I have nothing but love for others & I never judge anyone based on race or religion. — Donovan Edwards ¹ᵏ (@DEdwards__) October 27, 2022

Most people will have a tough time believing that excuse. Though, all that really matters for Edwards is whether Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh believes him.

Michigan is preparing to take on rival Michigan State on Saturday. Edwards has played a significant role for the Wolverines this season. He has 43 carries for 307 yards and four touchdowns. He had some strong comments this week about Michigan’s big rivalry game.