Video: Michigan fans storm the field after beating Ohio State

Michigan’s win over Ohio State was a euphoric moment for fans — so much so that they engaged in a rare field-storm.

Wolverines fans spilled onto the field at Michigan Stadium at the end of their team’s 42-27 victory on Saturday. Many Michigan players remained on the field to celebrate with them, prompting quite the scene.

Elation in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/bSZQZplwOB — Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) November 27, 2021

The scene was pretty much bedlam as thousands of Michigan fans streamed onto the field.

Never seen anything like this. pic.twitter.com/aMg4ZnO2yI — John U. Bacon (@Johnubacon) November 27, 2021

A SEA OF MAIZE AND BLUE 🟡🔵@UMichFootball pic.twitter.com/1jmrH4Ign9 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 27, 2021

Scenes like this are typically reserved for huge upsets or dramatic endings. While Michigan was an eight-point underdog here, it couldn’t be classified as an enormous shock. It was simply the result of a team that has consistently been on the wrong side of one of college football’s biggest rivalries finally getting one for the first time since 2011. It also ensured that the Wolverines will make their first trip to the Big Ten Championship game next Saturday.

The most surprising thing about this? It wasn’t just fans who were on the field here.