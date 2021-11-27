Video: Juwan Howard congratulates Jim Harbaugh on field

The Michigan Wolverines finally did it and beat their rival Ohio State Buckeyes 42-27 on Saturday to win the Big Ten East and clinch their first appearance in the conference’s championship game.

It was a mad party in Ann Arbor after the win, with fans rushing the field and players celebrating in the middle of Michigan Stadium. Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh enjoyed himself after the win and even was met by Wolverines basketball coach Juwan Howard, who congratulated him on the field.

Here is video of the meeting:

Juwan Howard congratulates Jim Harbaugh after they beat Ohio State in “The Game”

pic.twitter.com/7oSNfJ483I — Barstool Bench Mob (@stoolbenchmob) November 27, 2021

That’s very cool and shows just how tight the members of the school’s athletic department are.

The win was absolutely enormous for Michigan. Both teams were 10-1 entering the game. A spot in the conference title game and a shot at making the College Football Playoff was on the line. Michigan was 0-5 against Ohio State under Harbaugh. And they prevailed. Howard knows just how much the win means to the school.