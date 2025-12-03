Michigan has fired 1 of its coaches

The Michigan Wolverines have fired one of their coaches.

Michigan has fired J.B. Brown, who was in his second year as the football team’s special teams coordinator. Brown had previously served as an analyst for Michigan for three years.

“After thoroughly evaluating our special teams’ performance throughout the season, I made the decision to make a change that was in the best interest of the program. I want to thank J.B. Brown for his unwavering dedication and the positive impact he’s had on our players and program. We are grateful for his commitment, and I wish him nothing but success as he continues his coaching career,” head coach Sherrone Moore said of the move.

Though Michigan’s kicking game was strong in 2024, the team’s special teams units were bad in 2025. Kicker Dominic Zvada fell off, a year after being a first-team All-American. He made just 16/22 (68 percent) of his field goal attempts in 2025. Punter Hudson Hollenbeck averaged 43 yards per punt and completely shanked one against Ohio State.

Not the best punt you'll see today 😅



Michigan punts for 11 yards pic.twitter.com/9vXClGoldI — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 29, 2025

The team also had issues with both its kickoff and punt coverage. They replaced their punt returner Semaj Morgan during the season after he struggled with poor returns and fumbles. Michigan’s 1.9 yards per punt return was second-worst in the Big Ten.

ESPN had Michigan’s special teams efficiency rated 117th in the country. The Wolverines are 9-3 and lost 27-9 to Ohio State last weekend.