Saturday, November 11, 2023

Michigan fails in bid to allow Jim Harbaugh to coach Saturday

November 11, 2023
by Grey Papke
Jim Harbaugh wearing sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan’s bid to get a temporary restraining order allowing Jim Harbaugh to coach Saturday has failed.

A judge declined to rule on the school’s temporary restraining order filing, instead scheduling a full hearing for next Friday to determine whether the Big Ten’s three-game suspension should be upheld. That ultimately means Harbaugh will not be allowed on the sideline Saturday when the Wolverines face Penn State.

“We look forward to presenting our case next week where we intend to demonstrate that the Big Ten has not acted legally or fairly,” the school said in a statement.

This is certainly not the outcome Michigan wanted. The school sought to have Harbaugh available on Saturday, though perhaps they were not terribly optimistic that they would get the result they wanted. The school had even accused the Big Ten of slow-walking the suspension announcement to prevent Michigan from getting quick relief from the court.

Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will serve as acting head coach in Harbaugh’s absence.

