Saturday, November 30, 2024

Michigan, Ohio State hit with pepper spray after game

November 30, 2024
by Larry Brown
Michigan players with pepper spray on their face

The police providing security for Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, was not messing around.

A fight broke out after Michigan’s 13-10 upset win over the Buckeyes. Michigan players planted a flag at midfield of Ohio State’s stadium, causing some backlash. Ohio State players tried to rip the flag apart, and there were some skirmishes.

To gain control of the situation, those working security inside the stadium were seen using pepper spray on subjects from both teams.

One video captured by FOX Sports showed a couple of Michigan players after being sprayed in the face.

This video shows an Ohio State player being sprayed:

Another video shows some Ohio State staff members appearing to be sprayed.

Police used the pepper spray on players/staff members from both teams, so it was not targeted at one side or another. The use of the spray led to questions from observers about whether it was necessary.

