Michigan, Ohio State hit with pepper spray after game

The police providing security for Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio, was not messing around.

A fight broke out after Michigan’s 13-10 upset win over the Buckeyes. Michigan players planted a flag at midfield of Ohio State’s stadium, causing some backlash. Ohio State players tried to rip the flag apart, and there were some skirmishes.

To gain control of the situation, those working security inside the stadium were seen using pepper spray on subjects from both teams.

One video captured by FOX Sports showed a couple of Michigan players after being sprayed in the face.

Michigan players on the sideline after the altercation between Ohio State and Michigan pic.twitter.com/m5tdgIOma4 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

This video shows an Ohio State player being sprayed:

Video surfaces appearing to show police pepper spray players after Ohio State/Michigan game. Liquid appears to spray around the 36-second mark. Ohio State player is then immediately in pain. pic.twitter.com/kpu1OuKSOJ — OutKick (@Outkick) November 30, 2024

Another video shows some Ohio State staff members appearing to be sprayed.

WATCH: Police using pepper spray on players and members of team staff during the post-game brawl. Wild scene in Columbus. @WDTN pic.twitter.com/ufkgzFuoTK — Joey DeBerardino (@JoeyDeBerardino) November 30, 2024

Police used the pepper spray on players/staff members from both teams, so it was not targeted at one side or another. The use of the spray led to questions from observers about whether it was necessary.