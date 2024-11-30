Michigan-Ohio State game ends with huge midfield fight

A huge fight erupted on the field at the end of Saturday’s Michigan-Ohio State game after Wolverines attempted to plant a Michigan flag at midfield of Ohio Stadium in Columbus.

Ohio State players took offense when a group of Michigan players tried to plant their flag in the middle of the famous “O” on the Ohio Stadium field after upsetting the Buckeyes 13-10. Both teams were fully involved in the fight, and punches were thrown.

A fight has broken out between Michigan and Ohio State after The Game pic.twitter.com/XPwdAjfYzN — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 30, 2024

Things escalated again after several Ohio State players ripped the flag away and took it with them to prevent it from being planted. Michigan players that sought to recover it were blocked off by more Buckeye players.

Police got involved at one point, and according to reporters on the field, pepper spray was used. FOX showed one shot of two Michigan players that appeared to be trying to wash it out of their eyes.

They actually had to use pepper spray on players at the end of the Ohio State vs Michigan game. Wow. pic.twitter.com/LxVcuXWvrW — Regal Sports (@theRegalSports) November 30, 2024

Ohio State’s Jack Sawyer rips away the Michigan flag and throws it amid the insanity after the game. Cops. Pepper spray was even used. Two Michigan players were on the ground rubbing their faces. A photographer as well. Police later lined up at 50 to build a human wall. pic.twitter.com/xANs878xe7 — Brandon Marcello (@bmarcello) November 30, 2024

Saturday’s game was chippy from the start, and it is no surprise that Ohio State players were infuriated by what Michigan attempted to do.

The Wolverines did the same thing two years ago when they beat Ohio State in Columbus, but in that instance, Buckeyes players did not make much of an attempt to stop it. Then-coach Jim Harbaugh not only endorsed the move, but openly suggested that the flag should be put in a museum. With that attitude, there is nothing surprising about Michigan trying to pull the move again.

Players on both teams may face discipline over what happened. That might wind up being far more significant for Ohio State players, as the team still has a shot at the College Football Playoff despite Saturday’s loss.