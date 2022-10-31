Two Michigan players reportedly suffered injuries in tunnel fight

At least two Michigan players reportedly suffered injuries during the altercation that took place after their team’s win over Michigan State on Saturday.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh told reporters after the Wolverines’ 29-7 win that one of his players suffered a nasal injury and possible broken nose. While he did not mention names, it is believed that Harbaugh was talking about Ja’Den McBurrows. The sophomore defensive back was identified as the player who was beat up by several Michigan State players inside the tunnel at Michigan Stadium (video here). McBurrows did not play in the game with a knee injury, so he was wearing street clothes.

According to Josh Henschke of Maize & Blue Review, McBurrows suffered several contusions to his upper and lower body. Defensive back Gemon Green is said to have similar injuries.

A second video of the fight that surfaced on Sunday showed a Michigan State player swinging a helmet at a Michigan player. It appears Green is the player who was hit.

Michigan State coach Mel Tucker announced in a statement on Sunday night that four Spartans players — linebacker Tank Brown, cornerback Khary Crump, safety Angelo Grose and defensive end Zion Young — have been suspended.

University of Michigan police are investigating the incident as an assault.

This is the second time this season Michigan has had an incident in their tunnel. The last time was with Penn State, and Harbaugh told James Franklin to stop whining.