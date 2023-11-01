 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, November 1, 2023

Michigan president makes big show of support for Jim Harbaugh

November 1, 2023
by Grey Papke
Read
Jim Harbaugh wearing sunglasses

Nov 16, 2019; Ann Arbor, MI, USA; Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh reacts during the second half against the Michigan State Spartans at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Michigan Wolverines certainly are standing by coach Jim Harbaugh despite the illegal sign-stealing allegations that have enveloped the program.

University president Santa Ono made as much clear on Wednesday, when he made a big show of support for Harbaugh and the football team on social media. Ono on Tuesday shared a photo of himself with the 2023 team and Harbaugh, combined with a caption indicating a clear show of support.

The photo is not new, as Ono had previously posted it on Oct. 13. Notably, that means Connor Stalions, the suspended staffer alleged to be at the heart of the sign-stealing allegations, actually appears in the photo, as pointed out by Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News.

There is nothing accidental about the timing and nature of the post considering the headlines this week. Notably, it was reported that Michigan had pulled a contract offer to Harbaugh after the allegations went public, though Harbaugh denied that. The post also comes as claims about what Stalions may have been up to get wilder and wilder.

Article Tags

Jim HarbaughMichigan FootballMichigan Football Sign Stealing ScandalSanta Ono
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus