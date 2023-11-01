Michigan president makes big show of support for Jim Harbaugh

The Michigan Wolverines certainly are standing by coach Jim Harbaugh despite the illegal sign-stealing allegations that have enveloped the program.

University president Santa Ono made as much clear on Wednesday, when he made a big show of support for Harbaugh and the football team on social media. Ono on Tuesday shared a photo of himself with the 2023 team and Harbaugh, combined with a caption indicating a clear show of support.

Team 144 are our team. “Deep down, your players must know you care about them. This is the most important thing…. They know, in the long run, [that] I’m in their corner.”#GoBlue pic.twitter.com/eQg4TBL5n8 — Santa Ono (@SantaJOno) October 31, 2023

The photo is not new, as Ono had previously posted it on Oct. 13. Notably, that means Connor Stalions, the suspended staffer alleged to be at the heart of the sign-stealing allegations, actually appears in the photo, as pointed out by Angelique Chengelis of the Detroit News.

There is nothing accidental about the timing and nature of the post considering the headlines this week. Notably, it was reported that Michigan had pulled a contract offer to Harbaugh after the allegations went public, though Harbaugh denied that. The post also comes as claims about what Stalions may have been up to get wilder and wilder.