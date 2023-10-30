Report: Michigan pulled Jim Harbaugh contract offer after sign-stealing allegations

Jim Harbaugh may already be facing one consequence in light of the sign-stealing allegations that have rocked the Michigan football program in the last two weeks.

The Wolverines rescinded a contract offer they had on the table for Harbaugh after the allegations surfaced, according to Andrew Beaton and Rachel Bachman of the Wall Street Journal. The offer, which had previously been reported, would have made Harbaugh the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

That is all on hold now, with the alleged sign-stealing operation playing a role. Harbaugh has not been directly linked to breaking any NCAA rules as part of the operation, and has denied any knowledge of illegal sign-stealing. Even if that is the case, the NCAA could still come down hard on him and hold him responsible for what his staffers allegedly did.

Harbaugh is still under contract with Michigan through 2026, so a new deal is not necessarily a pressing issue. Still, with Michigan now the subject of multiple NCAA investigations, there may be some doubt creeping in about his long-term future in college. The NFL may not be as welcoming as he might hope, either.