Michigan State football team to quarantine after two staffers test positive for coronavirus

The Michigan State football team offered evidence of just how difficult college football season will be after a series of positive tests led to the entire team quarantining.

On Thursday, Michigan State paused its football workouts after a team staffer tested positive for COVID-19. A day later, the school announced that a second member of the staff and one player had also tested positive. As a result, the entire football team will quarantine for 14 days.

The Spartans are far from the first school to deal with COVID-19, but the likes of LSU and Clemson reported a spate of positive tests before workouts got underway. The Spartans are the first to deal with a potential outbreak within the program during workouts. The two-week quarantine essentially takes the team out of action until the official start of training camp, which is likely to leave players behind physically.

The pandemic has had significant impacts on college football already. Beyond schedule changes, coaches have had to adapt and adjust due to a lack of in-person offseason activities. That’s especially hard for first-year coaches, including the Spartans’ Mel Tucker.