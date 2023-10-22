Michigan State’s Spencer Brown ejected for cheap shot on Michigan player

Michigan State was demolished by rival Michigan on Saturday, and one Spartans player was ejected from the game after his frustration boiled over.

Michigan State offensive lineman Spencer Brown and Michigan defensive end Braiden McGregor got physical with one another following a pick-six early in the second half that put the Wolverines up 35-0. McGregor looked like he was trying to throw a block on Brown, but Brown threw the Michigan player to the ground. What happened next was the ugly part.

While McGregor was face down on the turf, Brown led with his helmet and speared McGregor in the back of McGregor’s helmet. You can see the cheap shot below:

A dirty and inexcusable play from Michigan State's Spencer Brown. Disgusting. pic.twitter.com/tovcUf8JoG — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) October 22, 2023

Brown was flagged 15 yards for unnecessary roughness and then ejected.

Michigan went on to win 49-0 in a game that was even more one-sided than expected. Michigan State also had to apologize for an inexplicable image that was shown on their stadium video board. All in all, it was a night to forget for the Spartans.