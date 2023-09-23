Michigan State wearing interesting throwback helmets

Uniform variations have become the in-thing across the football world. At both the NFL and NCAA levels, routine changes, color rush uniforms and throwbacks are wildly popular among fans and a major selling point for the organization themselves. It’s something that Michigan State has embraced in recent years.

That will continue on Saturday when the Spartans host Maryland for Homecoming week. For the first time in program history, they will don the original Michigan Agricultural College (MAC) logo on their helmets.

Back to our roots. 🌱 pic.twitter.com/jzyNinDjRB — Michigan State Football (@MSU_Football) September 22, 2023

“Throwback gear” is the theme at Spartan Stadium this weekend, so what better time for MSU to get back to their roots (no pun intended) as an agricultural college? They’ve also asked that fans wear whatever vintage Spartans gear they may own.

Of course, social media immediately responded with the same joke, calling Michigan State a MAC-like football program. One user questioned if the Spartans could even post a .500 record in the MAC this season.

All of the jokes aside, Saturday will represent a nice call-back for the school, the students and the fans. The Agricultural College of the State of Michigan was founded in 1855. The state of Michigan made it an official college in 1955 and the name “Michigan State University” was adopted in 1964.