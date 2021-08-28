Video: UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet goes Bo Jackson on great touchdown run

Los Angeles-area native Zach Charbonnet had a huge homecoming game in his UCLA debut on Saturday, including a powerful touchdown run.

Charbonnet, who transferred to UCLA after two seasons at Michigan, rushed for 106 yards on six carries in the Bruins’ 44-10 win over Hawaii. Most impressively, three of his six carries went for touchdowns.

Charbonnet went all Bo Jackson on this 47-yard TD in the first quarter:

That was impressive.

Charbonnet was a big-time recruit for Michigan coming out of high school. He rushed for 726 yards and 11 touchdowns as a freshman but then decided to leave the program after last year. The Camarillo, Calif. native is in his first season with Chip Kelly’s UCLA Bruins.