Mike Elko has telling incentives in new Texas A&M contract

November 27, 2023
by Grey Papke
Mike Elko at a press conference

Duke University Head Coach Mike Elko speaks during the ACC Kickoff Media Days event in downtown Charlotte, N.C. Wednesday, July 26, 2023. Syndication: The Greenville News © Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network / USA TODAY NETWORK

Texas A&M is making its priorities very clear when it comes to coach Mike Elko’s new contract.

The school made Elko’s contract term sheet public on Monday, and the deal includes some notable incentives. Elko’s base salary starts at $7 million per year over six years. However, Elko would receive an extra $1 million if Texas A&M reaches the College Football Playoff, an extra $2 million for every trip to the semifinals, and $3.5 million for winning a national title.

In short, Elko can more than double his annual salary by winning the playoff. That tells you everything you need to know about the school’s priorities, and where predecessor Jimbo Fisher fell short.

Elko moves to Texas A&M after going 16-9 in two seasons at Duke. His task will essentially be College Football Playoff or bust in College Station.

