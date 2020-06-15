Mike Gundy unites with Chuba Hubbard for video, promises changes

Mike Gundy and Chuba Hubbard united for a video they posted on social media Monday, hours after the Oklahoma State running back’s tweet made headlines.

Hubbard, who as a sophomore last season led the nation in rushing, seemingly threatened to sit out in response to seeing his head coach in a T-shirt representing a pro-Donald Trump news network.

Oklahoma State’s president issued a statement in response to the situation.

Gundy acted swiftly and says he met with some Cowboys players to talk about the matter. He then recorded a video with Hubbard that was shared on social media. He preached the message of positive changes.

Change is coming I promise you that. pic.twitter.com/wTGHtByh3N — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 15, 2020

“In light of today’s tweet with the T-shirt I was wearing, I met with some players and realized it’s a very sensitive issue with what’s going on in today’s society. And so we had a great meeting and made aware of some things that players feel like can make our organization, our culture even better than it is here at Oklahoma State. And I’m looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me,” Gundy said. And we’ve got good days ahead.”

Hubbard also spoke in the video.

“I’ll start off by first saying I went about it the wrong by tweeting. I’m not someone that has to tweet something to bring change; I should have went to him as a man. I’m more about action, so that was bad on my part. From now on we’re going to focus on bringing change and that’s the most important thing,” Hubbard said.

The two then shared a handshake/hug to close the video.

Hubbard said that the video does not mean things are “over” and that he is still aiming for “results.”

No don’t get it twisted. Foots still on the gas. Results are coming. It’s not over. — Chuba Hubbard (@Hubbard_RMN) June 16, 2020

Hubbard has generated 3,261 total yards and 30 touchdowns in two seasons at Oklahoma State and can be considered an early Heisman Trophy contender for 2020.