Mike Leach has deep thoughts on cardboard fan cutouts

Mike Leach is one of the best quotes in college football, and that certain hasn’t changed at Mississippi State.

Leach devoted a portion of his Monday press conference to the cardboard cutouts that many sports teams have placed in seats in place of fans. He had some questions about their seating arrangements, too.

Mike Leach: "I haven't quite gotten the hang of the cut-out people in the stands … That's an episode of Twilight Zone." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 28, 2020

Mike Leach: "Do the fake people have a lottery to figure out where they sit? Some of those fake people have way better seats than other ones. … Even in these funny times, even a fake person can get screwed." — Nicole Auerbach (@NicoleAuerbach) September 28, 2020

These are important questions and we need to get to the bottom of them.

Leach is riding high after his Mississippi State team upset LSU on Saturday. Come on, don’t you want to get on this bandwagon?