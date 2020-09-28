 Skip to main content
Mike Leach has deep thoughts on cardboard fan cutouts

September 28, 2020
by Grey Papke

Mike Leach

Mike Leach is one of the best quotes in college football, and that certain hasn’t changed at Mississippi State.

Leach devoted a portion of his Monday press conference to the cardboard cutouts that many sports teams have placed in seats in place of fans. He had some questions about their seating arrangements, too.

These are important questions and we need to get to the bottom of them.

Leach is riding high after his Mississippi State team upset LSU on Saturday. Come on, don’t you want to get on this bandwagon?

