Mike Leach downplays ugly brawl between Mississippi State, Tulsa

Mississippi State and Tulsa will likely both be hearing from the NCAA after mayhem broke out following the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday, but Bulldogs head coach Mike Leach did not think much of it.

Leach downplayed the ugly brawl following his team’s 28-26 win.

“This is a football game so we’re not going to be tearing cloth over this. Somebody went to a football game and somebody got hit,” Leach said, via Reddit CFB. “Ya know, there’s a point to where I’m not going to lose my mind over it.”

That response almost certainly will not sit well with Mississippi State administrators. Leach signed a deal worth $5 million per year before the season, and Thursday’s fight got so out of hand that it would not be a surprise if the coach faces disciplinary action.

The brawl, which you can see here, featured a number of kicks and punches. One Mississippi State player even kicked a Tulsa player in the head and ran away. Leach’s response to the melee is not going to be well received.