Video: Mississippi State, Tulsa get into brawl after Armed Forces Bowl

Mississippi State and Tulsa treated fans to a hard-fought game in the Armed Forces Bowl on Thursday, but things quickly turned ugly after the final whistle blew.

A wild brawl broke out in the moments following Mississippi State’s 28-26 win. Players from both sides threw swings at one another as coaches stood in the middle and tried to separate them. Things then quickly got out of hand. Here is the video:

BOWL GAME FIGHT pic.twitter.com/xm6OHg96cm — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2020

The angle below shows Mississippi State wide receiver Malik Heath kick a Tulsa player in the head and run away:

Kicked a guy and then ran away pic.twitter.com/DZqY3zVy2x — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) December 31, 2020

Tempers flared right out of the gate, as the two teams also got into a minor scuffle before the game even kicked off. There were then several unsportsmanlike conducts handed out during the game.

This isn’t the first time this year we have seen a fight break out between two college football teams. Missouri and Florida also got into a big scuffle before halftime of their game back in October, though that wasn’t nearly as ugly. You can see the video of that brawl here.

The Bulldogs finished 4-7 in their first season under Mike Leach with the win. Leach was asked about the brawl following the game and had a baffling response.