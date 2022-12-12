Mike Leach reportedly suffered massive heart attack

Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday after he reportedly suffered a massive heart attack.

Mississippi State first issued a statement revealing that Leach had a “personal health issue” at his home and was rushed to the hospital. On Monday, Ross Reily of the Mississippi Clarion Ledger was told by sources that Leach collapsed at his home in Starkville during a massive heart attack. He did not receive medical attention for 10-15 minutes. When EMTs arrived at Leach’s home, they used a defibrillator machine to restore normal heartbeat.

Leach was transported to nearby Oktibbeha County Hospital. Once stable, he was taken by helicopter to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Leach may have also suffered seizures and there is fear of brain damage, according to Reily. The situation is considered “dire.”

Mississippi State confirmed on Monday that Leach is in critical condition.

Update on Head Football Coach Mike Leach: pic.twitter.com/My3CijA2XJ — Mississippi State Football (@HailStateFB) December 12, 2022

The 61-year-old Leach had battled pneumonia and the flu in recent weeks and had a terrible cough. The cough was something people had noticed for about a month. Leach was said to be in great spirits at a holiday party on Saturday night.

Mississippi State has named defensive coordinator Zach Arnett their interim head coach. The Bulldogs are set to face Illinois in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Jan. 2.

Leach has been the head coach at Mississippi State for three seasons. He had the Bulldogs 8-4 this season, with a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Leach first became a head coach at Texas Tech in 2000. He has succeeded at all his stops — Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He is 158-107 in his head coach career.