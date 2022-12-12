Report: Mike Leach health situation is ‘very serious’

Mike Leach was hospitalized on Sunday with a health issue that apparently is “very serious.”

Mississippi State issued a statement to say that Leach had a “personal health issue” at his home on Sunday and was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

247 Sports Mississippi State reporter Steve Robertson said that the situation with Leach is “very, very serious.” He added that Leach “has a long road ahead of him.”

Sports Talk Mississippi co-host Brian Hadad shared that Leach was at his Christmas party the night before and in great spirits.

Absolutely crazy. Leach came by my Christmas party last night and was in great spirits. Hope he's OK. https://t.co/gNg9z1vm15 — Brian Hadad (@brianhadad) December 11, 2022

In a podcast, Hadad and his co-host noted that Leach had struggled with a few health issues this season, including pneumonia when he had the flu.

Leach had an awful cough during a press conference in early November.

Like, just get up and leave the press conference. There is absolutely nothing any coach has to say that’s important enough to go through phlegm warfare. pic.twitter.com/3jmcjcHLbJ — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) November 7, 2022

The persistent cough was something many people noticed for a month or so.

On his podcast, Hadad and his co-host said that Mississippi State was preparing that this could be a long-term issue, at least for the next month.

“This is a serious, serious situation for him to be transferred to Jackson,” they said.

“This is real life and death stuff. … I have a friend of mine who’s a cardiologist at UMMC. I could probably reach out to him, I’m not going to.”

Mississippi State has already named defensive coordinator Zach Arnett their interim head coach.

Leach, 61, has been the head coach at Mississippi State for three seasons. He had the Bulldogs 8-4 this season, with a win over rival Ole Miss in the Egg Bowl.

Leach first became a head coach at Texas Tech in 2000. He has succeeded at all his stops — Texas Tech, Washington State and Mississippi State. He is 158-107 in his head coach career.