Mike Leach hospitalized with unspecified medical issue

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach was hospitalized Sunday with an unspecified medical issue, the school announced.

In a statement, Mississippi State said Leach had a “personal health issue” at home on Sunday and was taken by ambulance to the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson. Defensive coordinator Zach Arnett has been placed in charge of the team on an interim basis as preparations continue for the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The university did not issue any further details, but offered “thoughts and prayers” to Leach, his wife Sharon, and their family.

Leach is fresh off an 8-4 season with Mississippi State and is 158-107 in his head coaching career. The 61-year-old is widely renowned for his air raid offense and his hilarious sideline interviews. Hopefully the issue is not too serious and he makes a full recovery.