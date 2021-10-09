 Skip to main content
Mike Locksley had great quote about Maryland’s defense after loss to Ohio State

October 9, 2021
by Grey Papke
Mike Locksley wearing a headset

Nov 2, 2019; College Park, MD, USA; Maryland Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley during the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

The Maryland Terrapins became the latest victim of the Ohio State juggernaut on Saturday. The defeat was understandable, but that was little solace to Maryland coach Mike Locksley.

The Buckeyes beat up on Maryland 66-17. Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud threw five touchdown passes, and the Buckeyes racked up 432 passing yards as a team against the Maryland defense. That was too much for Locksley, who had a fantastic analogy when discussing the Terrapins’ work against the Ohio State passing game.

It’s hard to argue with that when two separate Ohio State receivers had over 100 yards receiving. If there’s any good news, it’s that the Terps are hardly the first team to face such an onslaught.

Maryland’s season started with a four-game winning streak. However, the Terrapins have now lost two in a row to Iowa and Ohio State by a combined margin of 86 points.

