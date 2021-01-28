Mike Stoops hired as defensive coordinator at FAU

Mike Stoops has found a new home, and Texas fans are probably quite pleased about it.

Stoops has been hired as the defensive coordinator at FAU, according to Pete Thamel of Yahoo Sports. He will work under head coach Willie Taggart.

Stoops, the brother of legendary Oklahoma coach Bob Stoops, spent the last two seasons as an analyst at Alabama. He was a defensive assistant at Oklahoma from 2012-2018 and coached under Bob for many of those seasons.

A recent report indicated Stoops was going to be hired by new Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian, potentially as a linebackers coach. That move would have been unpopular among Longhorns fans because of their fierce rivalry with Oklahoma, so they should be happy to see Stoops land elsewhere.