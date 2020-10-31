Minnesota misses extra point in overtime to lose to Maryland

Maryland beat Minnesota on Friday night at Capital One Field at Maryland Stadium in College Park, Md. in the most “college football” way possible.

The Terrapins prevailed 45-44 in overtime after the Golden Gophers missed an extra point that would have tied the game and sent it to a second OT.

Minnesota kicker Brock Walker, who was 1/1 on field goals and 5/5 on extra points, pushed his sixth extra point try wide to the right.

Minnesota misses the extra point to force double OT TERPS WIN 45-44! pic.twitter.com/p3yy3asURp — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) October 31, 2020

The game was crazy. Maryland went up 21-7. Then Minnesota scored the next 31 points straight to go up 38-21. Then Maryland rallied with a 17-0 comeback in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it to OT, where they won on the missed extra point.

What a game.

Minnesota is now 0-2, while Maryland is 1-1.