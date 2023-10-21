Minnesota beats Iowa after controversial fair catch call on punt return

Minnesota beat Iowa 12-10 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday for their first win in the venue since 1999. They have a controversial call from the officials to thank for the win.

Iowa punted with 2:06 left in the game while down 12-10, trusting that they would get the ball back. They did as their defense forced a 3-and-out, resulting in Minnesota punting to them.

The punt from the Golden Gophers was fielded by Iowa’s Cooper DeJean at the Hawkeyes 46. DeJean proceeded to run past the Minnesota punt coverage team and take the ball into the end zone for what would have been the winning touchdown. However, the officials met and reviewed the play for several minutes.

The officials ultimately decided that DeJean had called for a fair catch by motioning for his teammates to move away from the ball.

In no universe is this a fair catch pic.twitter.com/ZHfvTU0XWd — Nicholas Baer (@Nicholas_Baer) October 21, 2023

Here is the full play:

This Iowa touchdown was called off because officials ruled the returner signaled for a fair catch.

pic.twitter.com/4uk6VlP3pb — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) October 21, 2023

After the fair catch decision, Iowa began with the ball at their 46. Their possession ended with an interception, giving the win to the Golden Gophers on a truly controversial call.