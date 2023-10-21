 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, October 21, 2023

Minnesota beats Iowa after controversial fair catch call on punt return

October 21, 2023
by Larry Brown
Read

Cooper DeJean motions

Minnesota beat Iowa 12-10 at Kinnick Stadium in Iowa City, Iowa on Saturday for their first win in the venue since 1999. They have a controversial call from the officials to thank for the win.

Iowa punted with 2:06 left in the game while down 12-10, trusting that they would get the ball back. They did as their defense forced a 3-and-out, resulting in Minnesota punting to them.

The punt from the Golden Gophers was fielded by Iowa’s Cooper DeJean at the Hawkeyes 46. DeJean proceeded to run past the Minnesota punt coverage team and take the ball into the end zone for what would have been the winning touchdown. However, the officials met and reviewed the play for several minutes.

The officials ultimately decided that DeJean had called for a fair catch by motioning for his teammates to move away from the ball.

Here is the full play:

After the fair catch decision, Iowa began with the ball at their 46. Their possession ended with an interception, giving the win to the Golden Gophers on a truly controversial call.

Article Tags

Cooper DeJeanIowa FootballMinnesota Gophers Football
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus