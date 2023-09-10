Mississippi State coach dropped F-bomb during postgame interview

Mississippi State won a thrilling overtime game against Arizona on Saturday night, and head coach Zach Arnett had trouble containing his excitement during his on-field interview after the game.

Arnett was interviewed by SEC Network’s Cole Cubelic immediately following the Bulldogs’ 31-24 win. The coach dropped an F-bomb before immediately realizing he was on live television.

It's not the f-bomb, it's the reaction 😂 pic.twitter.com/4YZMmi2wyH — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) September 10, 2023

Arnett was thrust into a head coaching role last year after Mike Leach was hospitalized. The legendary coach later died, and Arnett was named the full-time replacement. Arnett coached Mississippi State to a win in their bowl game last year and has the Bulldogs off to a 2-0 start this season.

If it makes him feel any better, Arnett is far from the first person to drop an F-bomb on live TV after a big win.