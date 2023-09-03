Montana DB delivers absolutely massive hit against Butler

The Montana Grizzlies dealt a devastating early blow to the Butler Bulldogs to kick off the college football season. The blow was not just on the scoreboard, where Montana won 35-20.

Montana safety Nash Fouch provided one of the first entries for hit-of-the-year against unsuspecting Butler wide receiver Jack Bill. Butler quarterback Bret Bushka completed a shovel pass to Bill, who managed to gain a few yards before getting steamrolled by Fouch during the fourth quarter.

Here’s another angle of the massive hit:

Nash Fouch (@nash_fouch4) is a baaaaaaad man Our angle of his huge hit today as he helped UM gain momentum back. One of the hardest hits I've ever seen…#GrizFB pic.twitter.com/yJBX7MtsOz — Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) September 2, 2023

Fouch’s hit wasn’t just one for the highlight reels. It helped stymie a potential comeback from Butler, who were inching closer at that point. The Bulldogs trailed just 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. Montana previously led 21-6 at halftime.

A touchdown run from Montana backup QB Clifton McDowell on the ensuing drive put the Grizzlies up 35-20 and ultimately sealed the victory.