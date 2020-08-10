 Skip to main content
Mountain West cancels fall football but will consider spring

August 10, 2020
by Grey Papke

The Mountain West has become the second FBS conference to cancel its fall sports season, including college football.

As first reported by Brett McMurphy of Stadium, the conference will instead consider staging a spring college football season.

The Mountain West joins the Mid-American Conference in canceling its season. Both are Group of Five conferences, and are to date the only ones to make the decision publicly. Reports earlier Monday indicated that the Big Ten has also made a decision, but that has not been publicly announced.

The Mountain West’s decision may end up being a prelude to more higher-profile cancellations throughout the remainder of the week.

