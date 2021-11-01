Former LSU starting QB enters transfer portal

Former LSU starting quarterback Myles Brennan is on the hunt for a new school.

Brennan confirmed Monday his decision to transfer from LSU, thanking Tiger fans and adding that he would be “forever LSU.”

Will forever hold a very special place in my heart. Forever LSU 💛💜 pic.twitter.com/DSXjGHKrlo — Myles Brennan (@MylesBrennan) November 1, 2021

After serving as Joe Burrow’s primary backup in 2019, Brennan entered the 2020 season as the LSU starter. He suffered an injury three games into the season and was supplanted by Max Johnson. Brennan and Johnson were set to compete for the role in 2021 before Brennan broke his left arm in a bizarre accident. That handed Johnson the job, and he hasn’t looked back with 20 touchdowns and five interceptions.

Brennan will have one year of eligibility remaining at his new school, wherever that may be.

Photo: Jan 13, 2020; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers quarterback Myles Brennan (15) against the Clemson Tigers in the College Football Playoff national championship game at Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports